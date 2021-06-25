Strichen's Bert Fowlie Butcher is up for the challenge

Strichen’s Bert Fowlie Butcher is one of the 14 finalists in the challenge.

The Strichen butcher will now compete against the other finalists in a counter display competition of Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork.

Showcasing their craftmanship, the finalists will be assessed on their overall technical skill, product innovation, creativity, presentation of the products on display as well as health and safety.

The displays will be judged by an international panel of industry leaders, including Michael O’Kane, from O’Kane Meats in Northern Ireland, who is excited to see what the finalists create.

“There are a lot of butchery competitions out there, but the Scotch Butchers Club Challenge offers a unique experience by bringing in a team of international judges to provide feedback and forge new connections,” he said.

“So much of butchery is about teamwork, too. With most butchery competitions focusing on individual skill, the finalists will have to demonstrate real teamwork to get over the line.

“I’m excited to be a part of the judging panel and look forward to seeing the displays and awarding the inaugural Championship Trophy and £500 prize.”

The challenge was open to members of the Scotch Butchers Club which is managed by QMS. The club has close to 275 committed members who are independent butchers and approved stockists of Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork.

Gordon Newlands, QMS Brand Development Manager, said: “We are delighted with the entries and the 14 finalists from across Scotland are proof that many of the businesses continue to celebrate their craft.

“Competing against some of the best butchery businesses in Scotland is a great learning experience and provides an opportunity for everyone within the business to develop new skills.

“I have no doubt that we will receive some fantastic displays that will showcase the quality Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork we have to offer in Scotland.”