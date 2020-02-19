There was shock and dismay over than announcement that Prime Seafoods had ceased trading with immediate effect.

The Herald understands that around 68 jobs have been lost as the company closed its doors giving staff only a few hours notice of their decision.

The company, which has a factory in Fraserburgh and an office in Peterhead was believed to have run into serious financial difficulties forcing an immediate closure of the complete business.

We spoke to a member of staff at the Fraserburgh factory who who wished to remain anonymous but who confirmed the closure saying: “We’ve been told that when we leave tonight (Tuesday, February 18) not to come in tomorrow as the closure is with immediate effect, apparently because the company are facing massive debts. We don’t know what’s happening, or whether we will even get paid, this is a disaster and we never saw it coming!”

Local councillor Brian Topping commented: “I hadn’t heard of this and am absolutely shocked, this is devastating news. I am completely stunned and saddened, particularly on the loss of up to 68 jobs.

“This will hit Fraserburgh hard and will have a huge knock-on effect for the whole community who rely on the company in various ways.

“My thoughts are with those who are losing their jobs, and their families, this will hurt hard and will be a terrible blow.

“The company has been in the Broch for a long while, supporting the fishing industry, which is all-important to the town.

“It’s vital the company investigate any possibility of government help, and I for one will be in contact immediately as a councillor to see if I can do anything to help, through Aberdeenshire Council or the Scottish Government.”

Chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association, Jimmy Buchan, said: I am shocked by the abrupt demise of the firm which has traded since 1980.

“I’m absolutely flabbergasted this has happened. It’s very sad to see people lose their jobs and businesses coming to an end.”

He added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if other companies were to go the same way.

“It is a vulnerable industry in this current climate, but I think in this day and age this shouldn’t be happening.”

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has said he “stands ready” to support employees affected by the sudden closure of a local fish processing plant.

Nearly 70 members of staff at Prime Seafoods in Fraserburgh and Peterhead were told yesterday (Tues) that they were losing their jobs with immediate effect.

It was reported that the company was facing insurmountable financial difficulties. Industry leaders have speculated that high overheads – particularly business rates – were a major factor.

Scottish Conservative MP Mr Duguid said: “This is devastating news for the workers affected, their families and the wider community.

“I stand ready to offer any support I can to those who have lost their jobs – and indeed to the management if there is any chance this can be turned around.

“I am aware of some of the speculation within the industry and I know, for example, that high business rates are a millstone round the neck of many local firms.

“I am keen to find out exactly what went wrong, so that we can identify and try to mitigate factors that may be putting other, similar businesses at risk.”

The Herald attempted to contact the owners George and Susan Forman, but was told they were unavailable for comment.

The company’s website, along with its social media presence has been deleted and calls to the business now remain unanswered.