Trade body highlights career opportunities

Considering a different career path?

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) has a dedicated website to showcase the rewarding employment opportunities and career pathways in the sector, many of which are now focused around a sustainable and low-carbon future.

And the Federation supports apprentices through a range of activities including a conference for younger members and fact-finding visits to international destinations.

Although often under the radar when considering career options, opportunities in both builders’ merchants and materials suppliers, are set out in detail at: http://www.buildingmaterialscareers.com/

The website includes information on the qualifications and career routes available to new recruits, including apprenticeships, diplomas and foundation degrees, in a diverse range of roles including HR, finance, driving, engineering, design, warehouse and storage, as well as sales and marketing.

Details of apprenticeships and job vacancies are also included, together with information on the BMF’s pioneering ambassador programme, where people from the ranks of the Federation’s membership help to promote the opportunities offered in the industry to students and job-seekers.