Triple crown for Fraserburgh's Gray & Adams at prestigious national awards ceremony

Gray & Adams managing directors James and Peter Gray are delighted with the company’s award successes.

Among the honours received by the long-established family-owned business was the much-deserved and fitting presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating the life and considerable achievements of its founder, Jim Gray Snr, who sadly passed away in February this year.

Gray & Adams also picked up two other awards at the 2021 Temperature Controlled Storage and Distribution (TCS&D) Awards in Peterborough.

The company won the won Refrigerated Trailer of the Year for a sixth year in a row and the Innovation Award for the third time with Carrier Transicold for the Vector eCool.

James and Peter Gray, joint managing directors at Gray & Adams, expressed their pride at taking home three awards, and thanked everyone connected with the company.

They said: “Gray & Adams has always had a strong business ethos built around people, quality and innovation. Winning these awards is testament to the commitment of our expert staff, who work tirelessly to provide a service that is second to none.

"Their endless commitment to our customers and partners, and to building bespoke products which set the standard for quality, has facilitated our success and growth over the last 60-plus years.

"It is especially poignant to celebrate the accomplishments of our dad, Jim.

“In many ways, how our team operates today was pioneered by him all those years ago.

"We’re very proud to have taken home three awards this year and would like to also thank our partners, our customers and our suppliers for their part in our collective success.”

The TCS&D awards ceremony celebrated many industry successes in a challenging period for businesses.

And the achievements of Gray & Adams have reaffirmed the company as the UK’s leading supplier of temperature-controlled semi-trailers and rigid vehicle bodywork.

Gray & Adams has a hugely successful history at the awards, having won its first two awards in 2016 for OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) of the Year and Refrigerated Trailer of the Year.

It then went on to win awards for Refrigerated Rigid of the Year in 2017 and 2018, and further Refrigerated Trailer of the Year Awards in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, as well as the Innovation Award in both 2018 and 2019 and Customer Service Award in 2020.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award is a fitting tribute to the man who started it all back in 1957. Jim Gray initially formed Gray’s Motor Body Works, before being joined by Jim Adams in 1960 when the company became Gray & Adams.

Today, the business employs 750 people and has operational sites throughout the UK and Ireland – but has always maintained it head office and main production facility in Fraserburgh as Jim always remained firecely loyal to his roots.

As a business, Gray & Adams has further reasons to celebrate, having been shortlisted in the upcoming 2022 Northern Star Business Awards for both Business of the Year and Family Business of the Year.