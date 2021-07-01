Visitors welcome to return to Fraserburgh's Museum of Scottish Lighthouses

The museum is open once again, although the lighthouse is off limits. (Photo: Broch Photo House)

Dedicated to preserving the industrial and social history of Scottish lighthouses, the museum – at Kinnaird Head – is open Wednesday to Sunday, and closed Monday and Tuesday.

Daily opening times are 10am to 4.30pm.

Tours of Kinnaird Head Castle and Lighthouse are not available at this time as they remain under the control of contractors due to ongoing works.

Work is being carried out on the dome. (Photo: Broch Photo House)

The cafe also remains closed to visitors for the time being due to restrictions.

Face coverings are required when visiting the museum, and hand sanitiser is available at various stations round the museum.

The museum is known for having the largest lighthouse lens collection in the UK, as well as a host of information about the engineers and keepers behind them.

It’s also the perfect place to find out about the famous Stevenson Family who constructed 93 lighthouses in 150 years; not to mention the skill and bravery they demonstrated in erecting Bell Rock.

Museum only tickets can be purchased online at lighthousemuseum.seetickets.com. It is possible to visit without booking, but track and trace details must be provided on admission.

Some of the work being carried out has included checking the lighthouse lantern, as well as pressure washing the astragals and carrying out paint work on the railings.