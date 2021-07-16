Your Home Expo postponed until 2022
Tesco in Fraserburgh is holding a summer food collection in aid of FareShare and the Trussell Trust from today (Thursday) until Saturday.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 1:56 pm
Shoppers are being urged to donate a variety of long-life foodstuffs to help FareShare supply thousands of community groups and help the Trussell Trust’s network of food banks provide emergency parcels to families in crisis.
Tesco will give an extra little help in the form of a 20 per cent top up to the value of customer donations to assist the two charities in their vital work.
Shoppers will be greeted in store with a shopping list giving details of the products that are most-needed and are encouraged to pick up an item as they shop to drop in special donation trollies on the way out of the store.