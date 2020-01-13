175 new Graduate Apprenticeship places announced at RGU

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has today announced a new round of Graduate Apprenticeship (GA) opportunities, which have been awarded by Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

The university will offer 175 fully-funded GA places for entry in September 2020, across a range of disciplines including accountancy, construction, engineering, data science, IT management for business and business management.

Developed by SDS in partnership with industry and the further and higher education sectors, GAs are a new way for individuals to get qualified up to Master’s degree level while in paid employment. They are designed by employers and industry and offered in key sectors that need highly skilled employees.

RGU is already working in partnership with more than 150 businesses in a range of sectors through its GA offering, covering the length and breadth of Scotland.

RGU is one of the leading providers of GAs and last year further extended access to degree-level studying across the country by collaborating with a record number of organisations.

Professor John Harper, Principal of Robert Gordon University (RGU), said: “Graduate Apprenticeships represent a major step-change in learning, and were introduced to address future skills shortages in key areas.

“As we move into the fourth year of offering GA opportunities, it is clear these provide a solution to many business needs, equipping workforces across Scotland with the expertise and skills to navigate changing working landscapes.

“This latest award cements our position as a leading provider of GAs and we look forward to working with many more businesses as we drive this innovative work-based learning model forward.”

In order to allow apprentices to spend most of their time in the workplace, RGU provides the majority of the course online. Apprentices can then immediately put their improved skills into practice with the support of their employer and the university.

This is additionally complemented by a number of sessions at the University, where they can exchange ideas and experiences with other apprentices and their tutors.

Steven Wilson, Training Manager at Score Group Ltd supports and coordinates the work based learning aspects of the GA experience for apprentices within Score Group Ltd and works closely with them to ensure they get the most from the GA.

He commented: “The GA gives the apprentice an opportunity to experience the world of work and develop academically toward a degree while experiencing much of what is learned being applied to the workplace. As well as the obvious advantage of being paid to learn and study and not build student debt.”

Skills Development Scotland Director of Critical Skills and Occupations, Diane Greenlees, said: “More and more Scottish employers are turning to Graduate Apprenticeships to meet their critical skills needs.

“Graduate Apprenticeships are industry-led and delivered with Universities across Scotland, ensuring businesses have access to high-level skills and providing both new and existing employees with the opportunities to get a job and get a degree.”

RGU will host an open event on Wednesday, March 4, at the Sir Ian Wood Building, where anyone interested in learning more about GAs and the range of opportunities available at RGU can speak to staff.

RGU can provide support to both employers and individuals considering Graduate Apprenticeships. More information can be found on the website.