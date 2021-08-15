Aberdeenshire pupils urged to test for Covid-19 before returning to classes

Pupils are encouraged to carry out regular Covid-19 tests before returning to school and throughout the term.

In line with Scottish Government recommendations, all school staff and secondary pupils are strongly encouraged to carry out twice-weekly at-home Lateral Flow Device (LFD) testing in the week prior to return.

Ideally, they should take their second weekly test either in the morning before leave for their first day of school or the evening before.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “As you look out your school shoes, pack your bag and prepare for those first day photos, please also remember to take a test and also to record the results of that test.

"We really appreciate everyone taking the time and trouble to support this important next phase.”

It’s important that test results are recorded online – https://www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result – whether positive, negative or void. This helps public health experts understand what levels of Covid-19 are present in the area, and can inform policy on things like mitigation mesaures in schools.

Testing can also help reduce the risks of Covid-19 outbreaks in schools. This, in turn, can help reduce the likelihood that staff or children and young people will have to self-isolate due to outbreaks.

Many schools across Aberdeenshire provided test kits to staff and pupils prior to the summer break, which can be used for these purposes. If any staff or pupils have not received test kits, they can access them in a range of different ways, including ordering online for home delivery, or collecting kits from their nearest test site or pharmacy.

They can also take a test at a local test site, which may be better for those who need assistance when testing. Aberdeenshire Council is also operating mobile testing centres for those without Covid-19 symptoms. Details can be found at the council’s community testing web page.