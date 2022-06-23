Academy makes the grade for a Digital Schools Award

Paul Brandt with digital ambassadors

The Digital Schools Awards is a national awards scheme to promote, recognise and encourage a whole school approach to the use of digital technology in schools.

The Digital Schools Awards Scotland Validator, Malcolm Wilson, was very impressed during his visit to Fraserburgh Academy and made some very positive comments in his report.

He remarked: “Fraserburgh Academy demonstrates a strong commitment to including digital technologies in its work, recognising the transformation in the past couple of years in particular.

"The school has established digital learning successfully as a natural element across their school community, with a clear and strong desire to continue developing the range and quality of digital experiences.

“The school is very clearly committed to embedding digital technologies and ensuring continuous improvement.

"I am of the opinion that the school has met the criteria to be awarded the Digital Schools Award.

"I also recommend that the school should be invited to become a mentor school as they very clearly have the skills and capacity to do so.”

Staff and pupils across the school estate, including one of the Fraserburgh Academy Digital Ambassadors, Mackenzie Morrison – 6K1, impressed the validator by talking about the positive impact of Microsoft Teams on their learning.

The school commented that they were incredibly proud of these young people who assisted the validator during the visit.

You can see Fraserburgh Academy on The Digital Schools Awards map at: https://www.digitalschoolsawards.co.uk/school-locations

Fraserburgh Academy’s teaching staff have considered Mr Wilson’s comments on becoming a mentor organisation to others who seek out the journey to start the award process.

A spokesman said: “We have made a decision to follow the guidance provided by the validator and will now become a mentor school in the local area.