Appeal launched for students and scholars affected by war in Ukraine

The Ukraine flag flying over King's College campus.

The University of Aberdeen Development Trust’s Student & Scholar Sanctuary Fund will directly help those who have been forced to leave their education continue their studies in the north east of Scotland.

Alumni around the world are being asked to donate to the fund which will provide displaced students and scholars with essential items such as food, clothing and laptops.

The University has pledged to waive fees, offer free accommodation, and provide vital pastoral support for undergraduate and postgraduate students who have been displaced from Ukraine.

Co-director of the University of Aberdeen Energy Law Centre Dr Daria Shapovalova moved from Ukraine to Scotland eight years ago.

Before completing her PhD at the University of Aberdeen, Daria studied in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which has been under sustained attacks since late February, and has been described as one of the deadliest battles of the invasion.

She said: “My sister and two nieces were living just outside Kharkiv and had to flee their home at 5am to the sound of explosions.

"Many of my former classmates fled with their children, hiding in bunkers, while others joined the Ukrainian armed forces to fight the invasion.

“Students have been forced to live in other countries or are scattered throughout Ukraine. Many do not have reliable internet connections and cannot complete their studies.

"Their dreams of a higher education and a bright future have been taken from them, along with everything else they have lost.

“While tuition fees are being waived for Ukrainian students, there are further complications including living expenses, admissions, and English language support.

"We want to be as helpful as possible to any Ukrainian student wanting to commence or continue their studies in Scotland and ask for your support in helping us do that.”