Book Week heads to Fraserburgh

Personal trainer LJ Flanders, will be delivering a workout session and talk at Fraserburgh Sports Centre as part of this year’s Book Week Scotland.

The national celebration of reading, which takes place each November, this year runs from 18 to 23 across various venues in Aberdeenshire.

Libraries throughout the country will be bringing author talks to readers and communities so that audiences can meet their favourite authors, be inspired to read something different and have the opportunity to spend time with others who share a love of reading, books and cultural interests.

This year the theme for Book Week Scotland is ‘Blether’ and there is a fantastic line-up of authors taking part.

These include LJ Flanders who will be speaking about his journey from developing a workout session in his prison cell (which can be adapted to work in any small space) to becoming a qualified trainer, turning his life around the support others making positive life changes.

Colin MacLachlan, former SAS member and star of Channel 4’ SAS: Who Dares Wins and Channel 5’s Secrets of the SAS, will be talking about mental resilience and high profile SAS missions at Banchory British Legion.

Paul Murton of BBC One’s Grand Tours of Scotland will share his knowledge on the history, local traditions and folklore of Orkney, Shetland and other places in Scotland at the Acorn Centre in Inverurie.

The majority of events during Book Week Scotland are free, only possible due to funding by the Scottish Book Trust.

If you would like to attend any of the author talks all you have to do is book your place on the council’s website: www.livelifeaberdeenshire.gov.uk

Alternatively, go into any of the council’s 36 libraries and pick up a leaflet and staff will be happy to register you for any of the author events you’re interested in.

At all of the talks copies of the authors’ books will be for sale at discounted prices.

Why not start your Christmas shopping with Live Life Aberdeenshire and purchase a book for a friend or loved one personalised by the author?