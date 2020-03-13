Celebrations for Strichen as early learning and childcare awards are presented

Strichen Nursery has become one of the latest recipients of an award under a scheme recognising good practice in the delivery of early learning and childcare (ELC) across the north-east of Scotland.

The ‘Celebrating ELC Awards’ were launched last year by the Early Learning and Childcare Academy, set up in 2017 by the Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray Councils to support the expansion of services across the area.

On Monday, March 9, Strichen Nursery was presented with a certificate in recognition of its teamwork by Cllr Gillian Owen, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee.

The assessment panel had praised the nursery’s approach to self-evaluation and forward planning, with an underlying ‘nurturing ethos’ that supports wellbeing for children, staff and families. The panel added that practitioners are well-supported in their professional development and encouraged to reflect on their own practice.

“The nursery very clearly demonstrated how professional learning and personal strengths are encouraged and used to benefit the life and work of the setting, and I was very pleased to present the award,” said Cllr Owen.

“It’s important that we recognise the excellent work that is being undertaken by our nurseries and funded partners and a great opportunity to share best practice.”

Buchan Area Committee chair Cllr Norman Smith added: “I’d like to add my congratulations to all those who are receiving awards this month across a range of categories.

“We have very professional teams across Aberdeenshire that are providing quality services and demonstrating real innovation, and these awards are part of recognising their hard work and enthusiasm.”

Strichen School headteacher Andrew Jenkins said: “We are delighted to receive the Team award which recognises the work done by the staff over the past two years since the nursery started offering additional hours to all our pupils as part of the Government’s expansion of hours for all pre-school children.

“Our nursery team has gone from two members of staff to now five staff and they have worked very well together to improve and enhance the experience the children receive and to provide support for our families.”