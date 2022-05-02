Engagement process is underway for new Fraserburgh school proposal.

Fraserburgh North school is under a closure proposal

Following the commitment Aberdeenshire Council has made to progress the delivery of a new Fraserburgh primary school, an informal engagement process is now underway ahead of a statutory consultation.

The proposal requires both Fraserburgh North School and St Andrews School to close and merge into one new-build school. The project is expected to cost over £18million and the proposals were approved by councillors in March 2021. The council then set aside funding for the project in its Capital Plan in 2021 and an online survey is the local community’s opportunity to say what they would like from the new facility.

In addition, an in-person information session is planned for Wednesday, May 11 at 6pm within St Andrews Infant School Building. This is open to all members of the local community to have your say on the merger proposal.Aberdeenshire Council’s Head of Education Vincent Docherty explained: “We are really pleased to see this development moving forward.

"This investment in Fraserburgh will provide our school communities with some fantastic opportunities to shape designs from start to finish and benefit from all of the learning that comes with a building project.”

Take part in the online survey, which you can find on the council’s website at: https://engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/fraserburgh-engagement.Comments on the proposal can also be emailed to: [email protected] or posted to: Learning Estates Team, Gordon House, Blackhall Road, Inverurie, AB51 3WA.

The report to the committee last year acknowledged that initial feedback showed a preference for retaining the schools, but there was recognition the existing buildings required significant refurbishment due to their condition.