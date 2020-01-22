Evening classes at Fraserburgh campus

North East Scotland College (NESCol) is offering a range of evening and Saturday classes at its Fraserburgh Campus.

There is something to suit everyone – from those who would like to enhance their CV to those interested in meeting new people or learning for fun.

For anyone keen to learn how to tackle jobs around the home, practical courses on offer include Joinery, Painting and Decorating, Brickwork, Basic Car Maintenance and Welding. Cooking basics will be covered in ‘Can’t Cook, Need to Cook’ including preparing meals with eggs, fish or meat along with knife skills and food hygiene.

Anyone who loves taking photos but wants to move beyond the automatic settings on their digital SLR camera should consider signing up for Purely Photography (Digital First Steps).

For those who wish to add to their existing skills or enhance their CV, the welding course will also offer more advanced training up to coded standard. One-day classes in Elementary Food Hygiene, Emergency First Aid at Work and Scottish Certificate for Personal Licence Holders are also scheduled to run.

Fees for some of these classes can be paid using an Individual Training Account (ITA) from Skills Development Scotland. To check your eligibility for ITA funding and to check which classes funding can be used towards, visit the My World of Work website.

Places can be booked via www.nescol.ac.uk/part-time. Alternatively, contact the Campus Student Advice Centre on 01346 586163, email: enquiry@nescol.ac.uk or pop in.