Exams success sees improvements in attainment levels for Aberdeenshire pupils

Aberdeenshire’s 6,000 senior pupils are finding out how they did in their exams today in a year that has seen attainment levels improve locally for those in S4, S5 and S6.

Pupils across the area this year entered for a total of 30,000 courses across 65 qualification areas at SCQF levels 2-7.

The wide range of subject areas saw pupils study for vocational and academic exams covering the creative arts, design and manufacture, language, early learning & childcare, and engineering - among many others.

An analysis of this year’s exam results highlights improvements across all key measures in S4, S5 and S6 as follows:

* Percentage achieving 5+ awards at SCQF Level 5 by S4 pupils has increased from 53.4% to 54.1%

* Percentage achieving 3+ awards at SCQF Level 6 by S5 pupils has increased from 40.3% to 44.2%

* Percentage achieving 5+ awards at SCQF level 6 by S6 pupils has increased from 35.7% to 37.4%

A total of 88 young people in Aberdeenshire achieved five straight A passes at Higher level, while 100 pupils achieved between three and six Advanced Higher awards.

Welcoming the news was Education and Children’s Services Committee chair Cllr Gillian Owen, who said: “I’d like to share my congratulations with all the Aberdeenshire pupils who have sat their exams this year.

“Not only is it pleasing to see the overall increase in attainment at these levels, this year’s data is also highlighting how the flexible curriculum is allowing pupils to choose the path that best serves their future ambitions.

“I hope all our pupils enjoy a relaxing summer after their hard work and wish them all the best for the future.”

Cllr Mark Findlater, committee vice-chair, said: “I would like to pass on my best wishes to all young people who have completed their exams. They have put in a lot of hard work and commitment into achieving the best results they can.

“Often it can be confusing knowing what steps to take next, but I would like to remind all pupils who have sat exams that there is plenty of support available for the journey ahead.

“Thanks also to the teachers, parents and staff who have supported the young people through their exams. They all make a valuable contribution to shaping our young people’s futures.”

This year saw more S4 pupils entered for National 5 courses, although the number of young people entering for courses at Higher and Advanced Higher level fell slightly.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Director of Education and Children’s Services, Laurence Findlay, explained: “We see this change as a reflection of an evolving curriculum. Flexible pathways for learning in the senior phase are being developed to meet the needs and future career aspirations of young people.

“Increasingly, these needs are being met by skills-based qualifications such as National Progression Awards (NPAs) and Foundation Apprenticeships (FAs), which are delivered in partnership with colleges and employers.”

Pupils looking for advice or information can call the Scottish Qualifications Authority candidate advice line on 0345 279 1000, while Skills Development Scotland is offering assistance to those who require careers support on 0808 100 8000.