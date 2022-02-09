Following years of work, an extensive record of events in Fraserburgh now exists at the library.

These two men dedicated years of their lives to this research

David Stephen Rennie and Henry Fowlie Duthie MBE spent many an hour in the Fraserburgh Library during 1999 extracting information from all the surviving editions of The Fraserburgh Herald from January 1, 1900 to December 31, 1999 held in the Library.

Each of them covered a total of 25 topics in short detail, relevant to the events and life of people in the Broch at the time, within designated five year periods, hence the difference in format by each author.

Sadly the book did not materialise as they had found too much information to make a publication a cost effective and viable proposition.

After Henry’s death in June 2020, as a lifelong friend and executor of his estate, Karen McKillop was amazed at the amount of information Henry had collected during, and since the initial research.

She felt that both his and David’s efforts should not be wasted and after consulting with David, took the time to pull together their research and formally create files for anyone interested in the Broch’s history during the last century.

It is not an exhaustive document of the period and there will be some omissions, for a number of reasons, but Karen commented that there was no intentional ‘cleansing’ of news, but simply the age old problem of too much material and not enough space.

The Herald articles recorded the social history and changing attitudes of Fraserburgh during the 1900’s capturing that moment in time.

1. File 1 contains research details in date order from January 1,1900 to December 31, 1999.

2. File 2 contains the research of the individual 25 topic subsections, each subsection being in date order.

Copies of the files are now in Fraserburgh Library. Should anyone want to view them access can be arranged via the staff on duty. This will give researchers access to the files and the Fraserburgh Herald Editions where the articles can then be read in full.

The years 1937, 1945 and 1981 are currently only available on microfilm, although readers are available for those who want to view articles.

The British Newspaper Archive, www.britishnewspaperarchive.co.uk holds file copies of the Fraserburgh Herald & Northern Counties Advertiser from 1893 -1958.