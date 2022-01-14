Fraserburgh North head teacher and staff praised by inspector

The visit assessed the progress since an inspection in 2018, which raised concerns about the leadership of the school and nursery and called for improvements to self-evaluation, and equality and diversity.

In response Aberdeenshire Council implemented an action plan which saw a new head teacher appointed as well as the establishment of a new Parent Council.

HM Inspector Susan Gow concluded the school had now met these recommendations and there would be no further visits in connection with the inspection.

The report praised head teacher Sharon Mellin. It said: “The head teacher is highly respected and held in high esteem by the staff, parents and the wider community. They speak of her passion for the school and strong focus on improving outcomes for children and families.

“She has led the school effectively during the challenging period of a pandemic. Commendably, the head teacher has led the staff team successfully in developing a nurturing environment across the nursery and school.”

Ms Gow also commended staff, stating: “Teamwork across the staff is effective and a clear indication that staff morale is high. Communication between staff with varying roles is also a strength. This ensures everyone is focussed on learning and how well children are making progress.”

The inspection acknowledged the progress made on equality and diversity and commended the parent council for helping to engage all parents in its work.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “A huge congratulations to head teacher Sharon Mellin and her team.

“This is a fantastic inspection and testament to the hard work and determination to make Fraserburgh North the best school it can be. This is a brilliant achievement. Well done!”

Head teacher Sharon Mellin was absolutely delighted with this inspection.