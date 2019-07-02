Fraserburgh pupils compete in STEM Challenge

Fraserburgh Academy pupils Donnie Watson and Emma Reid recently took part in the Shell sponsored Schools Technology Challenge.

Fifteen schools competed head-to-head at two finals held recently.

The North Final took place at NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus and the title was claimed by The Gordon Schools Huntly.

The Challenge is now in its 16th year and has this year engaged with mor than 2000 school pupils across the region.

Duncan Abernethy, director of Business Development at NESCol said: “The support from Shell has allowed the college to offer and deliver this challenge to schools based in the City as well as Aberdeenshire.

“The aim is to encourage young people to consider engineering as a potential career option through engaging with pupils in a fun and accessible way.

“This is an example of how schools, the college and industry continue to work effectively and collaboratively together for the good of the young people living and learning in the North East of Scotland.”

Each school held knockout heats and selected the top boy and girl to pitch their brains against other participating school teams across engineering-related challenges.

The winners each received an iPad plus the Challenge Shield while the runners up each received a Fitbit charge 3. The remaining participants were all presented with Fitbits.

Steve Morrice, Shell St. Fergus plant manager, said, “Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) are subjects at the very heart of Shell.

“Our industry needs talented people with relevant knowledge and skills in these areas. Shell aims to inspire young people to pursue careers in STEM through programmes like the Schools Technology Challenge.”