Fraserburgh pupils help create new song about Aberdeenshire

Pupils from schools throughout Aberdeenshire collaborated on the new song ‘Fit Like The Day!’

Eighteen primary classes – including Rosehearty Primary – worked with Fèis Rois musicians this term on a traditional music project called Traditional Transitions.

The project was run in partnership with Live Life Aberdeenshire and funded through the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative.

Classes were set the challenge of writing a collaborative song about transitions in life and what they are proud of about their local area.

The pupils wrote lyrics, filmed video clips and recorded sounds as part of a weekly online programme of music. The song, named ‘Fit Like The Day!’, is the result of the work produced by all the schools and it has been recorded by local folk singer Iona Fyfe.

Fourteen young instrumentalists from a further eight schools – including Fraserburgh Academy and St Andrew’s Primary in Fraserburgh – recorded the instrumental parts for the newly written song and made their own video clips for the accompanying music video.

Rachael Duff, from Fèis Rois, said: “The schools and pupils have done an amazing job at capturing their favourite things about Aberdeenshire, as well as sharing some lovely, positive, messages about transition.

"We have been overwhelmed by their creativity. We would like to thank all the teachers, pupils, parents and artists involved in the creation of this fantastic new song!”