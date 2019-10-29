Fraserburgh site visit for NESCol students

Students studying Introduction to Construction at NESCol’s Broch Campus recently enjoyed a tour of Claymore Homes’ Greenbank Village development in Fraserburgh.

Lecturer Errol Watt said, “The visit aimed to inspire the new intake of construction students, allowing them to see first-hand the various stages of the building process along with the materials used and the multiple trades involved

“The group found the site visit very informative and it certainly planted seeds of what a future career within this sector can look like. NESCol would like to say a big thank you to Iain Hutchinson of Claymore Homes for all his help in making this happen.”

The SCQF Level 4 course is an entry level course to the building industry and covers Joinery, Painting and Brickwork allowing students to experience all the craft skills ahead of deciding which career path and apprenticeship route they wish to take.

Anyone interested in construction or any of the courses offered at Fraserburgh Campus are welcome to come along to the Open Day on Thursday, November 14, from 4-7pm.