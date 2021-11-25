Funding and timetable agreed for Fraserburgh's new school

It's proposed that St Andrews and Fraserburgh North schools will merge and be replaced by one new school.

Councillors agreed at their full council meeting last week to prioritise funding for new buildings in Fraserburgh and Stonehaven, and added the projects to the capital plan for completion in 2025.

The goal is to continue to invest in the local authority’s learning estate in a way that maximises benefits for children and young people, both now and for future generations.

In Fraserburgh, the proposal is to replace St Andrew’s Primary School and Fraserburgh North School and merge them to create one brand new school.

Councillor Bill Howatson, Provost and Full Council chair, said: “Bringing the schools together in Fraserburgh will give us a chance to provide the very best facilities under one roof.

“Continuing to invest in our learning estate is our priority for the council, noting the hugely positive feedback from families, young people and staff benefiting from our new facilities elsewhere in Aberdeenshire.

"Please rest assured that local communities will always have a lead role in shaping proposals and we are still at a very early stage in these developments.”

Aberdeenshire Council' s Learning Estates team is recognised nationally for its first-class approach to delivering new schools.

The team developed the Aberdeenshire Primary Design Brief in 2012, drawing from best practice around the world and feedback from school staff and pupils. This has been updated twice since, following evaluation of newly delivered schools, lessons learned from projects and evolving education practice.

Councillor Ron McKail, Deputy Provost and vice chair, added: “Discussions with parents began recently as part of a long-term engagement process. We are committed to ensuring all stakeholders have opportunities to learn more about proposals and provide feedback to shape plans as matters progress.”