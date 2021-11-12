Funding boost for Aberdeenshire therapeutic play service

Robert Brown (12) benefits from the services provided by SensationALL.

SensationALL will now be able to expand its therapeutic play service and group support for young people affected by neurodevelopmental conditions across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire after an award of £200,000 which will help hundreds of families like the Browns.

Dawn Brown, whose son Robert (12) has autism, said: “SensationALL has made such a difference to our lives. My son has attended various groups and events and they make him feel like there is somewhere that it’s okay to be himself, whilst giving him loads of techniques and support to help him manage daily issues.

“For me as a parent having the resources at hand when we need them has been incredible plus the support and understanding of staff plus the peer support from other parents has lightened many a dark day. I am so delighted that this funding will help other families just like ours.”

Suz Strachan, SensationALL service manager, said: “This is our largest award from a single funder to date and will be transformational for our charity. It will help us to invest in our team and services and will help us reach out to more individuals with complex needs and their families to build their resilience and self-esteem to lead a more fulfilling life.

“A huge thanks to the people who play The National Lottery who made this possible.”

Also receiving National Lottery funding is the Mintlaw & Central Buchan Initiative. This group will use its £9880 grant to employ a sessional youth worker to encourage young people to use a new chill-out space created in its sports centre.

The two groups are part of a bumper package of 179 grants announced across Scotland worth £5,752,948.

Kate Still, the National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland chair, said: “Local groups lie at the very heart of communities across Scotland and the work they do demonstrates just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others.