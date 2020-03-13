Hatton school's new head says role is ‘great fit’

The new head teacher of Hatton of Cruden Primary School has described the role as ‘a great fit.’

Stacey Strachan took up the post of leading the school on Monday, March 2.

Commenting on her new job she said: “It is certainly going to be a great fit for me.

“When I was applying for the role, I thought it is the perfect position for me.

“Everyone has been so welcoming. I thoroughly enjoy the children and the close-knit environment with the community is really good.”

Stacey graduated in 2012 with a BA in Education from the University of Aberdeen.

She spent her probationer teaching year at South Park Primary School in Fraserburgh where she taught primary six.

She then assisted with the teaching of primary five, six and seven at Buchanhaven Primary School for four years before moving on to Peterhead Central Primary School where she worked for a year and a half.

Her first leadership position was acting head of Rathen Primary School for two months quickly followed by the same post at Dales Park Primary School for six months.

She joined Hatton of Cruden Primary School as acting head in January.

Stacey said: “My aim is to support and improve the school and work as part of a team to move the school forward.”

Cllr Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “Many congratulations Stacey.

“Teaching is a hugely rewarding career and providing leadership to a school is very satisfying and fulfilling.

“Aberdeenshire is a fantastic place to teach as there is a school to suit everyone’s requirements – town, rural, near the beach and close to hills and mountains.”

