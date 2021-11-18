Head posts for two former Fraserburgh school teachers

Zoe Whyte and Caroline Roache have been appointed heads of Methlick and Auchterless primaries respectively.

Zoe Whyte, who was depute head at St Andrew’s Primary School, has been appointed head teacher of Methlick Primary School.

And Caroline Roche, a principal teacher at Fraserburgh North, has taken on the head’s role at Auchterless Primary School.

Mrs Whyte was depute head at Peterhead Central School for four years, before being seconded to St Andrew’s Primary to perform the same role prior to her new post.

Speaking about her appointment as a head teacher Mrs Whyte said: “It’s just something I have always wanted to be, in a rural school but an area I know well. I know that it is a fantastic community and there is a lot of parental engagement. It just feels like a dream come true.”

Mrs Whyte began teaching in 1990 as a secondary school English teacher at George Heriot’s School in Edinburgh. She then moved to Ellon Academy for around 12 years where she became acting principal teacher of English. She moved into primary school teaching after deciding she wanted a new challenge. She also has experience of working in behaviour support and intervention and prevention.

Mrs Roche started her career as a probationer at Dales Park School in Peterhead. She then worked in the nursery for a year at New Pitsligo and St John’s School, and took up a post providing social, emotional and behavioural support for children in the whole Mintlaw cluster, before becoming principal teacher at Fraserburgh North School. It was in this role where Mrs Roche got a real taste for management.

Speaking about her new post, Mrs Roche said: “I am delighted. I am so excited about the road ahead for Auchterless. I already feel really at home here. It’s nice. It’s like a big family and a lovely place to be. I went through to tell the children I had got the job and we did a conga around the school because they were all really excited too.