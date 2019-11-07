High praise for Rosehearty nursery

Inspectors have praised the ‘very good’ care children receive from ‘responsive’ and ‘caring’ staff at Rosehearty School Early Years.

The nursery was ranked ‘very good’ for quality of care and support and quality of staffing following the inspection by the Care Inspectorate last month.

The report stated: “Staff had very good professional relationships. They worked together respectfully and communicated well to ensure that children received continuity in their care.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chair, said: “This inspection report makes for very positive reading.

“Congratulations to Mike Taylor and his team.

“I was particularly interested to read about the children’s regular visits to the beach and how they learned about safety, sea life and made models in the sand.

“It is good to see nurseries and schools be innovative and creative as well as using the natural surroundings to encourage learning about a variety of topics.

“Another inventive approach is the ‘question of the week’ which sees children’s discussions about the interests and needs lead to actions being followed up.

“I hope this inspection encourages staff to continue this approach.

“Well done to everyone involved.”

Head teacher, Mike Taylor, said: “We as a team are very proud of our grading – it really has been a team effort.

“Our team are all part-time, even our two lead practitioners Andrea Watson and Judith Ruxton are part-time.

“This, in theory, should make things a little more complicated in terms of communication but in fact it enhances the team dynamic as all staff are incredibly skillful at sharing information with each other effectively, as well as sharing the learning with parents.

“Each colleague brings a new skillset to the floor which makes a fantastic experience for our young people.”

He added that following the inspection the school community feels assured that quality care, support and education can continue to be provided as the expansion of the funded early learning and childcare hours is doubled to 1140 hours by August 2020.

The inspection is the latest in a series of positive reports.

In 2016 the quality of management and leadership was ranked ‘very good’ and the quality of care was considered ‘good’.