Inspectors' positive report on improvements at Fraserburgh North Nursery

Councillor Gillian Owen is delighted with the nursery's progress.

The Care Inspectorate made various suggestions for improvement when it carried out an inspection in May 2019. Since then, a new team has been put in place and inspectors carried out followed up in September.

They have now confirmed that the previous recommendations have been met.

The inspectors state: “Children were welcomed into the service and staff had built strong relationships with them and their parents. The relationships with parents supported effective information sharing which promoted a continuity of care for children. Staff knew the children and their individual needs and were confident when discussing how these were met.”

The nursery was assessed under a variety of quality indicators, and was carried out through virtual technology, phone calls and emails to gather additional information, review documents and meet with staff and parents.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “I have been really impressed with the hard work undertaken by the new team at Fraserburgh North Nursery and I’m pleased this has been acknowledged by inspectors.”