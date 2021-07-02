Learner drivers in Fraserburgh are up to the test

The pass rate for learners in Fraserburgh went up over the last year, but far fewer tests took place.

Quieter roads and "incredibly motivated" key workers taking their tests are thought to be behind the rate also hitting a record high the country in 2020-21.

However, the latest figures will do little to comfort those who had their tests cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) data shows that of 114 practical tests at Fraserburgh Test Centre in 2020-21, 94 ended in success – a pass rate of 82 per cent.

That was up from 66 per cent the previous year.

However, far fewer tests were undertaken at Fraserburgh Test Centre over the latest period due to Covid-19 restrictions, which saw only key workers permitted to take tests during the enforced lockdowns.

In total, there were 114 driving tests in 2020-21 – compared to 484 in 2019-20 – with 144 cancelled due to the pandemic.

Robert Cowell, interim managing director of AA Driving School, said: “The increase in the driving test pass rate could be down to a number of things including quieter roads during tests.

"In addition, during lockdowns, tests were only allowed for key workers who needed to drive for their job, and this probably also goes some way to explaining the higher pass rate during these months as the candidates would have been incredibly motivated to pass."

Mr Cowell said demand for driving tests was now "sky-high" due to the number of cancellations last year – but many learners are facing a frustrating wait of more than three months for a test.

Meanwhile, the DSVA said traffic levels were regularly reviewed to ensure traffic was at a sufficient level to test a candidate's ability.

Loveday Ryder, DVSA chief executive, said: "All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day."

DVSA d ata has also revealed the rate of success for people taking their driving test for the first time.