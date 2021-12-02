Learning is enhanced by Fraserburgh Academy’s £2m upgrade

The £2 million refurbishment of Fraserburgh Academy has provided pupils and staff with a much-improved learning environment.

Pupils can now enjoy state-of-the-art drama, art, home economics and additional support for learners facilities which are fully accessible.

Windows across the estate have been replaced and access, as well as lighting, has been improved in other areas too.

Head teacher Irene Sharp said: “We are delighted the refurbishment programme is now complete and very much look forward to showing these off to parents, friends and the wider community at a later date.

Pupils studying home economics can now make use of new state-of-the-art facilities.

“Pupils and staff are very pleased with the finished work which has greatly enhanced learning and teaching in the school.

“Art and drama used to be taught in the old Fraserburgh Academy building at the bottom of our drive which necessitated a brisk five-minute walk for learners and staff alike.

“Now that we have accommodation for these subjects within the main school, for the first time in the history of Fraserburgh Academy all learning is under one roof, which has made a huge contribution to the positive ethos within the school.

“We’re also enjoying our new conference room, situated near the front door for easy access for parental and other meetings, the new staff room with modern facilities for all staff, new ceilings and lighting for classrooms, and the enhancement of fire doors for ease of use by disabled learners.

The academy's new drama studio is now accommodated within the school's main building.

“All windows across the school have been upgraded too which has made a big difference to the ability of staff to control ventilation.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s Learning Estates team led the re-development of the facilities and commissioned Bancon Construction and CHAP Construction to undertake work as part of a two-phase project. Work on the first phase started in summer 2019, but was delayed in 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic, and the 12-week phase two programme was undertaken from May to August this year.

The old annexe building, which was removed at the site as part of the works, makes way for more external space for young people to enjoy.

This also means the school is no longer considered a ‘split site’, improving the learning experience for young people.

New facilities have improved the learning environment for pupils and teachers.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “Investment in our school estate is driven by evidence, which looks at the condition and suitability of buildings and ensures work can be prioritised accordingly.

“The council’s Learning Estates team continues to deliver fantastic building briefs which are intuitive, dynamic and modern – and this is another great example of making best use of space and resources.”

Councillor Doreen Mair, chair of Banff and Buchan Area Committee added: “Making the most of existing assets is a key priority for us as a local authority.