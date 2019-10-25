Mintlaw student has the IT factor

Former Mintlaw Academy pupil Natasha Reilly has graduated from North East Scotland College with an HND in Computing: Software Development.

During her time at college, Natasha worked on a number of projects alongside her studies, including helping to run the NESCol Codecraft Club, which aims to teach children how to code using Minecraft.

She also worked on the college’s IT help desk, and was a featured profile for International Women’s Day.

Natasha said: “I really enjoyed the different experiences college gave me - helping the next generation to get into computing and encouraging women into the industry.

“Just because you are a girl, it will not stop you from succeeding or being accepted in computing.

“The college is very inclusive and really encourages girls and everyone to pursue a career in computing as long as they have a genuine interest in it.”

Natasha has progressed using NESCol’s Degree Link programme and is now studying a BSc in Computing Application Software Development at RGU.