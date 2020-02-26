New courses available at NESCol's Fraserburgh campus

NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus has added three new exciting courses to its full-time offering starting August.

Applications are now open for the Higher National Certificate (HNC) Childhood Practice; Higher National Certificate (HNC) Soft Tissue Therapy and Higher National Diploma (HND) Business with Digital Marketing.

Director of Learning Alesia Du Plessis said: “We are delighted to introduce these courses as part of our course portfolio at Fraserburgh. Following research and conversations with the community, schools and employers we believe there is a demand for each of these courses.

“They are aimed at school leavers with higher qualifications but we also accept relevant industry based experience for those who are thinking about returning to learning to improve career prospects. “

A full-time course at Fraserburgh Campus is typically three days a week, taught within a modern and vibrant learning space with cutting edge facilities and a supportive culture to help and support students in achieving their goals.

The HNC Childhood Practice aims to provide the skills need for qualified practitioners in this field; the HNC in Soft Tissue Therapy is designed for those who wish to become Soft Tissue Therapists or progress in Sport Therapy and the HND Business with Digital Marketing delivers a strong base of essential business skills combined with online marketing know-how.

Higher National qualifications are advanced courses designed in partnership with industry experts and employers. Completing these college based courses can offer an excellent pathway to a degrees and is also one way to improve career prospects.

For more information on the content and funding for these courses visit www.nescol.ac.uk/aim-high-at-fraserburgh/. Alternatively come along to the Open Evening on Thursday March 19, from 4pm to 7pm to speak with lecturers and tour the Campus.