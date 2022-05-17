Novel approach to child safety around St Andrews in Fraserburgh

A new ‘parking buddies’ scheme has been introduced at St Andrew’s School in Fraserburgh.

Like many schools across Scotland, parking is at a premium, and with many children being shuttled to school by car, dangerous and inappropriate parking has become a real concern, with some schools having had to involve the police.

However, at St Andrews, Eye-catching ‘Parking Buddies’ have been installed to remind parents and guardians to park safely around the school.

The aluminium cut-outs depict friendly school pupils holding lollipop signs sending a message to ‘think before you park’ and have been funded by Smarter Choices, Smarter Places.

Buddies discourage the people who park their cars from blocking crossings and mounting the pavement to park, which reduces safe access points to the school.

They also encourage reduced car use through the promotion of active travel means including walking, cycling and scooting to school, meaning pupils are getting more exercise.

This has the added benefit of reducing congestion and air pollution in the local vicinity around schools.