Opportunities and experiences with Fraserburgh Prince’s Trust team

The Prince's Trust is offering opportunities for 16-25 year-olds.

The Fraserburgh Prince’s Trust Team is recruiting now. The Prince’s Trust Team Programme is a full time course offering a range of exciting experiences, including team building activities, a community project and the chance to obtain nationally recognised qualifications and gain work placement experience.

Young people completing the 12-week programme, which starts on February 7, develop a variety of core and practical skills such as communication, problem solving and working with others.