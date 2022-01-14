Opportunities and experiences with Fraserburgh Prince’s Trust team
Do you know someone aged 16-25, who is out of education, training or work? Would they like to increase their confidence, motivation, learn new skills or take on a new challenge?
The Fraserburgh Prince’s Trust Team is recruiting now. The Prince’s Trust Team Programme is a full time course offering a range of exciting experiences, including team building activities, a community project and the chance to obtain nationally recognised qualifications and gain work placement experience.
Young people completing the 12-week programme, which starts on February 7, develop a variety of core and practical skills such as communication, problem solving and working with others.
For more information, contact Vicky on 07876 860 536 or email [email protected]