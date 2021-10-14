Proposals for upgrade of Fraserburgh schools continue to progress

Fraserburgh North School is in need of refurbishment, but the council says the current site and design of the building make this too difficult.

In March, councillors agreed plans for a new primary school to replace the existing Fraserburgh North and St Andrews Schools.

The proposal was included in the Capital Plan and council officers began carrying out reviews of engagement, cost, and scope information.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee were updated on the progress at their latest meeting.

Proposals suggest St Andrews School should be merged with Fraserburgh North.

The committee learnt of plans for a new 450-pupil capacity primary school to be built which will see Fraserburgh North and St Andrews Schools merged into one new school. The project is likely to cost in the region of £18.12million.

A re-zoning exercise of both schools, along with Lochpots and Fraserburgh South Park Schools, will also take place.

Widespread consultation in Fraserburgh as well as informal engagement will take place as the plans involve school closures and a school merger.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “The new multi-million-pound primary school will make a massive difference to the school estate in Fraserburgh. We are committed to investing in state-of-the-art school buildings that provide the best possible environment for pupils to learn as well as for teachers and staff to thrive.”

Councillor Rosemary Bruce, committee vice chair, added: “I would encourage as many residents in Fraserburgh as possible to take part in the engagement and consultation that are due to take place. We want to listen to everyone’s views so that we can consider local views and feelings.”

The report to the committee acknowledged that initial feedback showed a preference for retaining the schools, but there was recognition the existing buildings required significant refurbishment due to their condition.