Ruby anniversary for Lochpots

Lochpots Primary School celebrated its 40th birthday earlier this week.

The school marked the ruby anniversary with a photography display of the school looking back over its history during the past four decades.

There was also a community cafe offering teas, coffees and tasty treats and guided tours for former pupils to see how the Fraserburgh school has evolved and changed over the years.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chair, said of the occasion: “I would like to offer my congratulations to the head teacher, teachers, pupils and staff.

“This is a major milestone which Lochpots School is rightly proud of.

“I hope that the school goes from strength to strength for the next 40 years.”

Lochpots head teacher, Alison Little, added: “We are really pleased to have celeb rated the school’s 40th anniversary.

“I would like to pass on my thanks to the dedication of our teachers and staff for their hard work over the last four decades.”