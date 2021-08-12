Safety measures in place at North East Scotland College for new term

Principal Neil Cowie (inset) says a range of measures will be in place at NES College campuses for the new term.

The new session will begin on Monday, August 30, for full-time students.

The College – with its three main campuses at Aberdeen City, Altens and Fraserburgh – will once again employ a blended learning model until October 2021 initially and then reviewed.

This will include a mix of activity on campus, live online learning through the NESCol Virtual Learning Environment and structured remote learning activities which give students flexibility in their schedule.

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie said: “We look forward to welcoming students for 2021/22 and to another engaging, vibrant and productive college year. We’re eager to get started and to support all of our learners in the new session.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of all connected with our college and the communities we serve has been the priority throughout the pandemic and will continue to be in 2021/22.

“The experiences of previous sessions, in which we have been able to manage on-campus delivery so successfully, have been central to the decisions taken for this year.”

Access to campuses will be carefully managed to limit numbers as part of a range of measures. These include the use of face coverings in all public areas. A one metre physical distancing rule will be in place throughout the college, including dining and social spaces, one-way systems will operate where required and sanitising stations will be available.

Students, staff and visitors must not attend college if they experience any coronavirus symptoms. Lateral flow kits will be available for students and staff to carry out asymptomatic testing, recommended twice weekly. Students planning to move into term-time accommodation should take a PCR test before relocating and follow-up with lateral flow tests.

Mr Cowie added: “These guidelines have been produced in partnership with union representatives and the Students’ Association. At the direct request of the Scottish Government they intentionally go above and beyond the minimum requirements.