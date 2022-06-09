Schoolkids got into the party spirit for Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee

Kids form up to make a 70 to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The school held a ‘Red, White and Blue’ day and everyone came dressed appropriately wearing a fine selection of red, white and blue clothing.

Over the course of the day school staff managed to get everyone together for a memorial photograph so that the children in particular can look back on the day in the years to come.

Everyone made a large 70 on the grass outside the school building so they could be photographed as a memento and way in which to mark the Queen’s remarkable 70-year reign as Sovereign of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth States.

The school was lucky enough to have a former parent taking part who took some drone footage of the school and the large 70 marked out by those present.

The school also held a drawing competition for each class, and in addition held a large street party style lunch outside in the playground with all the pupils from Nursery to P7 having their special lunch prepared by the school cook and her staff outside in glorious weather.

The school all stood to sing the National Anthem of ‘God Save The Queen’ before everyone then sat to eat lunch.