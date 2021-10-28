Search for more science stars like Lochpots pupils

Lochpots Primary School, who won last year's pilot competition with their impressive solar-powered litter-picking robot.

The SuSTEMability challenge was successfully piloted in primary schools by North East Scotland College (NESCol) during the 2019/20 session and is set to go from strength to strength thanks to the backing of main sponsor OPITO.

OPITO – the global, not-for-profit safety and skills organisation for the energy industry – has pledged its support for the initiative, alongside a number of key partners.

SuSTEMability is designed to inspire primary school pupils to play an active role in the region’s focus on sustainability. Teams are invited to tackle real world environmental issues by designing, developing, engineering, and building solutions in a creative and fun format.

More than 200 young people from 10 schools across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will participate in 2021/22. Teams from P4 to P7 year groups are provided with materials and expert support to help turn their concepts into prototypes.

A judging panel will select finalists to compete for the SuSTEMability title – with the inaugural winners from last year’s pilot coming from Lochpots Primary School, who impressed with their solar-powered litter-picking robot.

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie said: “It is fitting that we launch SuSTEMability at a time when attention is fixed on Scotland as we count down to COP26 and pressing global environmental issues are put in sharp focus.

“NESCol is committed to putting sustainability at the heart of the College’s curriculum and our operations. SuSTEMability is an excellent example of our work in that area and of the commitment to supporting the next generation to develop their passion for STEM.

“The knowledge and creativity of the North East’s young people, as the workforce of the future, will provide the key to unlocking the ideas and innovation that will be so crucial not only on a local level but across the world.”