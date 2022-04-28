STEM skills showcased at  first LEGO® League Challenge

The “Triple C’s” from Fraserburgh South Park School claimed the Regional Champions title

Held at Fraserburgh Campus on April 21, participating schools included Peterhead’s Clerkhill Primary, Mackie Academy, Fraserburgh South Park and Aberdeen’s AFBE-UK NextGen Coding Club.

Teams were challenged to design, build and program an autonomous LEGO® robot to undertake a robot challenge on the Cargo Connect theme. They also had to present an innovation project and their robot design work to a panel of judges.

The “Triple C’s” from Fraserburgh South Park School claimed the Regional Champions title and go through to the national final in Dundee on June 11 alongside Clerkhill Primary’s Bricks United and Mackie Academy’s Mackie Lego League team.

Associate Vice Principal Alesia du Plessis said: “NESCol recognises the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to economic prosperity and is dedicated to promoting opportunities for learning and inspiration in these subjects.