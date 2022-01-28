Strichen pupils plant trees to mark Queen's Jubilee
Strichen School pupils attended the village’s Market Stance on Monday (January 24) to help plant 15 trees donated by The Woodland Trust.
The tree planting was part of the ‘Plant a tree for the jubilee’ celebrations that are taking place this year to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.
It was organised by Laura Muirison who contacted the school to see if pupils would be keen to help.
Head teacher Andrew Jenkins said: “We were delighted to be asked and a group of 11 pupils were selected from all the classes – two pupils from the nursery, a pupil from each of the primary stages, and finally three P7 pupils, including Brodie Maxwell, our oldest pupil in the school.”
Mrs Muirison was joined by her husband, Doug, and Elizabeth Stanyer, Green Space Officer with Aberdeenshire Council. She demonstrated how to plant the trees and then the pupils worked in small groups to plant three trees each. The children really enjoyed the experience and are looking forward to watching how well the trees grow over the coming years.
Trees are being planted in communities up and down the country and Strichen School was delighted to be involved in this project. In time, an ‘official’ plaque will be placed at the site and the location will be marked on the online map on ‘The Queen’s Green Canopy’ website.
The pupils involved were Isla Bain, Lia Thomson, Theo Cartney, Brodie Maxwell, Brodie Grant, Finn Taylor, Fin Ritchie, Abbie Brown, Orla Gilmore, Matthew Moar, Eilidh Macfarlane