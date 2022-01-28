Strichen pupils plant trees to mark Queen's Jubilee

The tree planting was part of the ‘Plant a tree for the jubilee’ celebrations that are taking place this year to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

It was organised by Laura Muirison who contacted the school to see if pupils would be keen to help.

Head teacher Andrew Jenkins said: “We were delighted to be asked and a group of 11 pupils were selected from all the classes – two pupils from the nursery, a pupil from each of the primary stages, and finally three P7 pupils, including Brodie Maxwell, our oldest pupil in the school.”

Strichen pupils join Mr & Mrs Muirison, Elizabeth Stanyer and head teacher Andrew Jenkins to plant the trees.

Mrs Muirison was joined by her husband, Doug, and Elizabeth Stanyer, Green Space Officer with Aberdeenshire Council. She demonstrated how to plant the trees and then the pupils worked in small groups to plant three trees each. The children really enjoyed the experience and are looking forward to watching how well the trees grow over the coming years.

Trees are being planted in communities up and down the country and Strichen School was delighted to be involved in this project. In time, an ‘official’ plaque will be placed at the site and the location will be marked on the online map on ‘The Queen’s Green Canopy’ website.