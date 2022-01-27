Strichen School pupils pay poetic tribute to Rabbie Burns

Pupils from P3 to P7 were given a selection of poems to choose one from to memorise and recite to their classmates.

The winning three from each class went forward to the school competition on Monday. Each of the 12 pupils recited their chosen poem for judges Ian and Wilma Forsyth, who joined virtually due to the current restrictions.

Both judges were very impressed by the standard of the recitations from all the pupils and they found it very difficult to choose the winner and runners up.

The 12 pupils who took part in the school's Burns Poem competition, won by James Grant.

Later in the day the 12 finalists recited their poems for some of the classes before the results were announced.

Head teacher Andrew Jenkins said: “The school is very appreciative of Mr and Mrs Forsyth giving their time to support this activity and we hope they enjoyed listening to the broad range of poems the children had memorised. After the competition the P1 and P2 classes recited their class poem for the judges and they did an excellent job. P1 had learnt the poem ‘Mince and Tatties’, while P2 had learnt ‘Twa Leggit Mice’.”

On Tuesday (January 25) the school held its annual Burns Lunch. The children had the opportunity to hear Claire Grant play the accordion and Frank Fowlie ‘address the haggis’ virtually from their homes before going through to have their lunch. The Selkirk Grace was said by competition winner James Grant, from Primary 7, to round the event off.

Recitation Results: Winner – James Grant P7; Runners Up – Isla Grant P5/6, Charlotte Gibb P5/6, Eilidh Macfarlane P4/5 and Adele Brown P3/4; Highly Commended – Jack Fowlie P3/4, Brodie Grant P3/4, Ella Crighton P4/5, Ailsa Strachan P4/5, Grace White-Laird P5/6, Ruby Morgan P7 and Ashton Rennie P7.