Students visit Shell St. Fergus gas plant

First year NESCol Shell Engineering Scheme students recently attended the Shell St Fergus Gas Plant where the budding engineers were presented with their Personal Protection Equipment as part of their induction programme.

Lecturer Charles Duthie said: “The visit is an important introduction to this sponsored engineering programme.

“As part of this two-year course each student will experience four work placements working for the different operators at the plant, so this trip provides them all with a taster of what is to come.”

Steve Morris, plant manager for Shell at St Fergus said, “We are proud to be working with NESCol to deliver our Shell Engineering Scheme.

“We believe it’s vital that we highlight the STEM careers available to young people, especially in the Energy Industry.

“Through the programme we hope to inspire the next generation of engineers whose skills will be in demand as we addresses global energy challenges.”

The Shell Engineering Scheme is offered by NESCol exclusively at Fraserburgh Campus.