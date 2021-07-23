Surprise yourself with new part-time options at NESCol

Joanna Nicholson got more out of the course than she expected

Enrolling on a short course with NESCol can often lead to surprising results.

Joanna Nicholson was a complete beginner to the evening class in joinery and wanted to acquire basic skills to enable her to do jobs around the house.

The class project was for each student to make a door – building the frame, the door and the hinges, and Joanna got much more out of the course than expected.

She said: “I’ve been so surprised by the meditative qualities of working with wood and it’s such an antidote to digital life.

"Nothing’s been done with a computer or calculator, it’s all with your eye and the feel of the natural materials.”

Joanna’s earnings had dropped because of the impact of the pandemic which meant she was eligible for funding for the course.

She added: “It has been amazing. There are eight of us in the class, all different ages and backgrounds. It’s been really interesting to meet everyone.”

