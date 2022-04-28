Teacher took on a well-worn trek and raised £1500

Sue handing over her cheques

On Monday, April 25, Sue Baxter, depute head teacher at Westfield School, in Fraserburgh handed over a cheque for £750 to Kerri Dalton, head teacher at Westfield School along with a second cheque for £750 to John and Jennifer Crawford of the Parkinson’s Disease Society Fraserburgh Support organisation.

Sue chose to take on the Speyside Way walk, which starts off in Aviemore and then travels all the way to Buckie on the coast.

After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease Sue had always fancied doing the walk and decided to undertake it before there was any marked deterioration in her walking ability.

Sue then thought it would be an ideal way in which to raise some funds for two causes very close to her heart, the school and the local support organisation.

Initially Sue was looking to raise £150, but as time rolled on and people got to hear about it the money rolled in.

Sue started her solo walk on the first day of the Easter holidays, finishing a week later having taken a day off to avoid steep climbs and descents on a day of heavy snow. At the end of the walk, she was greeted in Buckie by her family, friends and work colleagues. When the sponsor money was tallied, she was amazed to find that she had raised £1500 to split between the two causes .