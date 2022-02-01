Tree planting at Tipperty kicks off various events to mark the accession of Her Majesty, The Queen.
The Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Joanna, Marchioness of Aberdeen joined teachers and pupils to plant trees at Tipperty School as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 2:49 pm
The ceremony is one of several events across Aberdeenshire marking this milestone of The Queen’s reign, which began in 1952.
The Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire was joined by head teacher Claire-Anne Buchan, teachers, and pupils during the tree planting ceremony.
Ms Buchan said: “The trees will not only act as a symbol of The Queen’s enduring reign but they will also be useful for outdoor learning and the environment.”