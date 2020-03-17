Aberdeen Performing Arts to close all venues to the public

In response to the UK Government announcement on Monday, March 16, advising of much stricter measures for ‘social distancing’, including advising the public to avoid all gatherings of any size, including pubs, restaurants, theatres and other social venues, all Aberdeen Performing Arts venues, His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree will temporarily close to the public with immediate effect.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive, Jane Spiers, said: "Following the UK Government announcement to step up measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of staff, audiences and artists is our number one priority, we are now closing our venues.

"This is an incredibly complex and fast-moving situation, and it is with a heavy heart we close our venues until further notice. We would like to thank our audiences and supporters for all the messages of support we have received during these uncertain times.

"As an arts charity our livelihood depends on our ticket income and your generosity.

"We will be in contact with ticket holders as soon as we can. For the moment, our Box Office team can still be reached by phone on 01224 641122 from 9.30am–6pm (Monday–Saturday), through email box.office@aberdeenperformingarts.com or message us directly through Facebook.

"Please bear with us as we do our best to answer a very large volume of customer enquiries as quickly as possible.

"We are looking forward to welcoming you all back and making great memories once this is behind us all. In the meantime, stay safe."

For further information please refer to www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/coronavirus