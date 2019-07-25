Aberdeenshire libraries to act as NHS hearing aid battery collection points

Live Life Aberdeenshire libraries will act as NHS hearing aid battery collection points from next month.

From Thursday, August 1, anyone who uses an NHS prescribed hearing aid will be able to go to their library, including the three mobile libraries, with their NHS audiology hearing aid leaflet and be given a pack of batteries.

This initiative is a partnership between Live Life Aberdeenshire Library and Information Service and the NHS Audiology Department at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen.

The NHS will supply libraries with the following battery sizes, 675 AU-6NHs, 312 AU-6NHS and 13 AU-6NHS in packs of six.

Patients are reminded in order to receive a pack of batteries from their local library they must produce the NHS Audiology Booklet or leaflet that they have been given by their hearing aid consultant as evidence they are entitled to this service.

For more information on how to use services available at your local library visit https://www.onceuponashire.co.uk/video-wall/