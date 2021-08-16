Aberdeenshire pupils urged to tap into Scotland's greatest natural asset

Parents and children of the benefits of taking a reusable water bottle to use at school.

Health and nutrition expert Annie Anderson is supporting a drive by Scottish Water to remind both parents and children of the benefits of taking a reusable water bottle to use at school.

And she believes that by encouraging children to get into habit of filling up from the tap from an early age could convince parents and guardians to alter their behaviour when it comes to tap water.

Your Water Your Life is Scottish Water’s flagship campaign which aims to encourage people to top up from the tap to benefit the environment, their health and their pocket.

The public water organisation is calling on families to learn the early lesson on the importance of topping up from the tap, by making it an integral part of the daily routine.

Annie Anderson, Professor of Public Health Nutrition at University of Dundee, said: “Water is one of Scotland’s key health resources, but that is no secret.

“Maintaining good fluid balances is important in all seasons and there is no better way to do this than drinking good, fresh Scottish tap water.

“Ensuring children have regular water intake throughout the school day is a vital aspect to maintain good health and a healthy learning environment.

“Hopefully we can inspire families to add this action into their daily routine and start the new term off with a healthy habit for all the household.

“There really is no reason why parents can’t be encouraged by their children to head off to work or their leisure or sport activity with their refillable water bottle – and for this to be their accepted habit going forward.”

To encourage people to stay hydrated on the go, a network of Top up Taps is being installed throughout the country.

The Top up Taps are part of the Your Water Your Life campaign, which was launched in June 2018 to emphasise the vital role water plays in the lives of people across Scotland. There are now around 60 in place across the country.