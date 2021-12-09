The first Covid-19 vaccine was administered a year ago this week.

Yesterday (December 8) marked a year to the day that then 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first person to get the Pfizer jab after its approval in the UK. The vaccine was administered at University Hospital Coventry, and launched a world-wide mass vaccination programme.

Since then, 212,186 people aged 12 and over in Aberdeenshire have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to figures up to December 4 from the UK coronavirus daily dashboard. That's at least 95 per cent of all people in the age group.

Of them, 193,566 have also received a second dose – 86 per cent – though 12 to 17-year-olds only became eligible for second jabs in recent weeks.

After launching at the end of last year, the vaccine rollout first targeted the most vulnerable and their carers, as well as healthcare workers, before moving down the adult age groups.