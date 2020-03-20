Banff and Buchan MSP calls for energy bill amnesty

A North-east MSP is calling on energy companies to keep customers’ lights on as coronavirus threatens the closure of businesses across Scotland.

Stewart Stevenson MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast wants energy suppliers to ensure a “a humane and consistent approach” if customers cannot get out to top up their gas and electricity meters.

Mr Stevenson is urging suppliers to offer support to customers and ensure those on top-up meters are not left in the cold and dark if pay points begin to close or they are self-isolating.

Commenting, he said: “The scale and seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic demands a collective response across all sectors, and this unprecedented time requires unprecedented levels of support.

“Faced with this emergency, it is now more important than ever that we practically and effectively work together to protect and support the most vulnerable in our society.

“I hope that energy companies will take the lead by recognising the unique situation facing those on top up energy meters.

“Many of my constituents have raised their concerns with me about the impact of not being able to leave their homes, not least those who depend on local shops being open to ensure they have access to gas and electricity.

“For the most vulnerable in society I hope that energy companies will offer them reassurances that they will be protected now but also that they won’t be burdened with debt once the crisis ends.”