Booster vaccines vital in bid to restrict Omicron spread in Aberdeenshire

Everyone eligible for a booster vaccine is being encouraged to get the jab to help prevent the virus spreading.

With the Omicron variant of the virus spreading throughout the population, health chiefs are keen to seen as many people as possible receive the protection of a booster dose of the vaccine.

From this week, many clinics across Aberdeenshire – incuding those at Palace Hotel, Prince Street, Peterhead; and Fraserburgh Community & Sports Centre, Maconochie Place, Fraserburgh – are accepting walk-ins by anyone aged 18 or over.

Boosters can only be administered a minimum of 12 weeks after the second dose. Anyone still to receive a first or second dose of the vaccine can also attend.

In addition to walk-ins, appointments can be booked by calling 0800 030 8013 or by visiting vac.nhs.scot/csp.

In the wake of the wave of Omicron infections, additional Armed Forces personnel have been made available to help accelerate the vaccine roll-out across Scotland.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid welcomed the move, which brings the total number of personnel supporting this effort to 221.

Previously, 121 personnel had been supporting the vaccine programme across Scotland since early October. The boosted cohort of personnel are expected to be on task until the end of February 2022.

The 221 personnel supporting the vaccine programme includes health care professionals and general duties personnel who will be working in support of NHS Scotland staff and volunteers, administering vaccines and providing planning expertise.

Alongside supporting the accelerated vaccine programme, Armed Forces personnel are driving ambulances in support of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Mr Duguid said: "Once again, we are seeing the tangible benefits of our United Kingdom as additional troops are deployed to assist in vaccine rollout in Scotland.

"The support of the UK Government to Scotland throughout the pandemic has been unwavering.

"We will now have additional capacity for vaccines so when eligible, please do get your jab.